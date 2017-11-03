Beaufort County to courts: Throw out part of Hilton Head National lawsuit

More Videos 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer Pause 0:43 Margaritaville retirement community is coming to the Lowcountry. But its being built here first. 0:19 Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN 0:33 She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck 2:26 Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video 2:32 'It's just massive chaos:' 911 audio released from Ridgeland hayride crash 0:41 SC moped drivers are in for changes in 2018 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 0:59 'Ant Man and the Wasp' films in Savannah 1:21 High school football: Beaufort at Hilton Head Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone Martin Kent, president of Hilton Head National’s parent firm, the United Company, begins this video recap speaking before the Beaufort County Planning Commission in Sept. 2016 about the golf course not being able to remain sustainable as a golf club and finishes, eight months later with a subcommittee vote to disband their board. Martin Kent, president of Hilton Head National’s parent firm, the United Company, begins this video recap speaking before the Beaufort County Planning Commission in Sept. 2016 about the golf course not being able to remain sustainable as a golf club and finishes, eight months later with a subcommittee vote to disband their board. Beaufort County Channel, Staff video

Martin Kent, president of Hilton Head National’s parent firm, the United Company, begins this video recap speaking before the Beaufort County Planning Commission in Sept. 2016 about the golf course not being able to remain sustainable as a golf club and finishes, eight months later with a subcommittee vote to disband their board. Beaufort County Channel, Staff video