You might not be able to park in this Hilton Head neighborhood if this gets approved

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood Some neighbors have complained that the three 75-foot-tall houses under construction on Bradley Circle on Hilton Head's north end are too big. Here, the houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood. Some neighbors have complained that the three 75-foot-tall houses under construction on Bradley Circle on Hilton Head's north end are too big. Here, the houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood. Jay Karr Staff video

