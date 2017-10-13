A security guard checks entrants at the Cypress Gate to Hilton Head Plantation on Hilton Head Island.
Real Estate News

The cost of living at Hilton Head Plantation is about to go up

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 8:52 AM

Hilton Head Plantation residents will be paying slightly more next year to live in the community, according to its October newsletter.

The Hilton Head Plantation board adopted a budget for 2018 that includes a 1.41 percent increase in the annual assessment for residents. That’s $19 more per year, or about $1.58 per month, compared to 2017, according to the newsletter, which was released on Wednesday.

General manager Peter Kristian said Friday that billing for 2018 will go out in either late December or early January.

“The $19 increase is just for normal increases in costs,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the cost of storm recovery.”

After Hurricane Matthew last year, the board increased the assessment by $250 to help the plantation with repair work, Kristian said. The newsletter said the board kept the assessment elevated to pay back a loan needed to “bring us through 2017.” Once that loan is paid off in early 2018, the board plans to restore the weather casualty fund.

For improved lots, plantation residents will pay $1,395 in 2018 if using a credit card, or $1,368 if paying by cash or check. For unimproved lots, residents will pay $837 next year if using a credit card, or $821 if paying by cash or check.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

