Could Daufuskie Island’s shuttered Melrose Resort soon have a new owner?

Daufuskie Island’s shuttered Melrose Resort could soon have new owners.
The resort’s Utah-based ownership group may be forced to turn over keys to the roughly 400-acre property — which includes an inn, a golf course, and rental cottages — to its biggest creditor following a bankruptcy sale hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Charleston.
The resort, bought in 2011 by the Pelorus Group, filed for Chapter 11 protection in March and stalled an impending foreclosure sale.
Prior to filing for bankruptcy, the Pelorus Group transferred ownership of the resort to a group of affiliated companies also headquartered in Utah and managed by Pelorus Group president J.T. Bramlette, according to court records.
In June, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ordered the property be sold to the highest bidder, with a minimum purchase price pegged at $19 million.
Privately owned cottages adjacent to the Pelorus property are not part of the bankruptcy sale.
For the past several months, agents for the ownership group have tried to drum up interest in property from potential buyers. But court documents show those efforts have met with little success.
The resort’s main creditor — Odeon Singapore Limited, an affiliate of Netherlands-based Lex van Hessen Holding BV — invested roughly $27.5 million in the Melrose Resort, court documents show.
Without another qualified buyer, Odeon is likely to become the new owner of the property. What that could mean for the future of the resort and its amenities remains unknown.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments