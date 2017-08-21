‘Dazed and Confused’: This crime hasn’t happened in Hilton Head Plantation in many years

A dozen mailboxes were reportedly vandalized early Monday in Hilton Head Plantation, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
The damaged mailboxes are located in the Spring Lake Clusters neighborhood, according to a plantation release. Peter Kristian, the plantation’s manager, said about eight mailboxes were knocked off their posts. Bromage said the targeted mailboxes are on the same side of the road.
“This, we feel, was intentional vandalism,” Kristian said, noting the plantation hasn’t seen vandalism to mailboxes in many years. “It was probably a couple of youngsters who watched too many renditions of ‘Stand By Me’ or ‘Dazed and Confused.’”
Kristian said the vandalism was reported by a plantation resident who went outside to walk a dog around 6 a.m. Monday.
The plantation does not know who is responsible but is making arrangements to repair the mailboxes. If the vandal is caught, he or she will be asked to pay for the repairs, Kristian said.
An internal report was filed with Hilton Head Plantation security, Kristian said.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments