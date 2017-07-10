Which Hilton Head Island hotel/resort was Conde Nast’s pick for best in South Carolina?

Conde Nast Traveler selected Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort as the Palmetto State’s best hotel/resort, according to the travel magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey results.
Conde Nast described Disney’s Hilton Head Resort as:
“Designed in the style of a 1940s fishing lodge, this Disney outpost in the central region of Hilton Head Island removes the kitsch but amps up the family-friendly. You won’t find the soft footsteps of Mickey and Minnie running all over the place; here the more traditional s’mores and campfires are the draw.”
Runner-ups were not disclosed. Nor was the number of votes Disney’s Hilton Head Resort earned.
A Disney resort was not Florida’s top pick. The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande took the Sunshine State’s top honors.
The top picks were released June 30. To view other states’ winners, click here.
