Here's a quick look at the travel magazine's first-place pick: Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort at Shelter Cove Harbour. Jay Karr Staff video
July 10, 2017 9:20 AM

Which Hilton Head Island hotel/resort was Conde Nast’s pick for best in South Carolina?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Conde Nast Traveler selected Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort as the Palmetto State’s best hotel/resort, according to the travel magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey results.

Conde Nast described Disney’s Hilton Head Resort as:

“Designed in the style of a 1940s fishing lodge, this Disney outpost in the central region of Hilton Head Island removes the kitsch but amps up the family-friendly. You won’t find the soft footsteps of Mickey and Minnie running all over the place; here the more traditional s’mores and campfires are the draw.”

Runner-ups were not disclosed. Nor was the number of votes Disney’s Hilton Head Resort earned.

A Disney resort was not Florida’s top pick. The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande took the Sunshine State’s top honors.

The top picks were released June 30. To view other states’ winners, click here.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

