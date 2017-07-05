Bluffton’s Graves House, pictured here, is a contributing structure to the National Register of Historic Places. Local resident Garfield Moss recently built a replica of the home on Wharf Street, according to a report by Bluffton Today
Bluffton’s Graves House, pictured here, is a contributing structure to the National Register of Historic Places. Local resident Garfield Moss recently built a replica of the home on Wharf Street, according to a report by Bluffton Today Staff File photo
Bluffton’s Graves House, pictured here, is a contributing structure to the National Register of Historic Places. Local resident Garfield Moss recently built a replica of the home on Wharf Street, according to a report by Bluffton Today Staff File photo

Real Estate News

July 05, 2017 10:22 AM

Bluffton man builds new home inspired by historic Graves House

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

A Bluffton man has built a replica of one of the town’s most historic buildings, according to a recent report by Bluffton Today.

Garfield Moss, who owns a parcel of land off Wharf Street in Bluffton’s historic district, recently completed the construction of a home built to resemble the Graves House, according to the report.

The Graves House, built on Calhoun Street by a former Union Soldier around 1908, is owned by Bluffton United Methodist Church. The house listed as a contributing structure to the National Register of Historic Places.

Moss says he plans to build more structures inspired by historic Bluffton properties, according to reports from Bluffton Today.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort 0:49

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort
$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew 0:32

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew
Your gate fees might be going up: The Sea Pines gate fee resolution 1:06

Your gate fees might be going up: The Sea Pines gate fee resolution

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos