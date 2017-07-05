Bluffton man builds new home inspired by historic Graves House

A Bluffton man has built a replica of one of the town’s most historic buildings, according to a recent report by Bluffton Today.
Garfield Moss, who owns a parcel of land off Wharf Street in Bluffton’s historic district, recently completed the construction of a home built to resemble the Graves House, according to the report.
The Graves House, built on Calhoun Street by a former Union Soldier around 1908, is owned by Bluffton United Methodist Church. The house listed as a contributing structure to the National Register of Historic Places.
Moss says he plans to build more structures inspired by historic Bluffton properties, according to reports from Bluffton Today.
