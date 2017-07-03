$5 million Sea Pines beach home is featured in magazine’s list of ‘breathtaking’ beach houses

The Week magazine included a $4,999,000 Hilton Head Island home on its “6 breathtaking summer beach houses” list Monday.
The oceanfront home is on Red Cardinal Road in Sea Pines and is being sold by The Rupp Team, Engel & Volkers.
It has a cedar exterior, five bedrooms, five bathrooms (not including two half bathrooms), a separate maids quarters, an elevator, an Italian marble master bathroom with a steam room, and an air-conditioned garage for anyone averse to Hilton Head’s unfriendly summer air.
Other homes on the list ranged from a $259,000 Cape Cod beach shack to a $6.45 million two-bedroom home in Malibu, Calif.
