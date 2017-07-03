Real Estate News

July 03, 2017 1:41 PM

$5 million Sea Pines beach home is featured in magazine’s list of ‘breathtaking’ beach houses

Posted by Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

The Week magazine included a $4,999,000 Hilton Head Island home on its “6 breathtaking summer beach houses” list Monday.

The oceanfront home is on Red Cardinal Road in Sea Pines and is being sold by The Rupp Team, Engel & Volkers.

It has a cedar exterior, five bedrooms, five bathrooms (not including two half bathrooms), a separate maids quarters, an elevator, an Italian marble master bathroom with a steam room, and an air-conditioned garage for anyone averse to Hilton Head’s unfriendly summer air.

Other homes on the list ranged from a $259,000 Cape Cod beach shack to a $6.45 million two-bedroom home in Malibu, Calif.

For more pictures of the Sea Pines home, click here.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort 0:49

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort
Your gate fees might be going up: The Sea Pines gate fee resolution 1:06

Your gate fees might be going up: The Sea Pines gate fee resolution
Experience Whitehall, prime Lady's Island property ripe for development 2:05

Experience Whitehall, prime Lady's Island property ripe for development

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos