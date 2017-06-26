Margaritaville is coming to Hardeeville. But it’s already winning praise in Florida.

With the groundbreaking of the new Latitude Margaritaville community in Hardeeville on track for later this summer, a similar Jimmy Buffett-inspired active adult community underway in Daytona Beach, Fla. is already winning praise.

The Daytona Beach project — a collaboration between developer Minto Communities and Buffett’s Margaritaville brand — was named Best New Community earlier this month by Ideal-Living Magazine.

The project —geared toward Parrotheads 55-years and older — won that honor in part because it was “designed for those seeking a uniquely fun, relaxed lifestyle,” according to the magazine.

Minto senior vice president William Bullock said in a statement the company is “gratified to have received this recognition” as the magazine’s Best New Community.

The Daytona Beach development — which broke ground in March and is expected to include as many as 7,000 homes, as well as retail and restaurant spaces — is the first Latitude Margaritaville project. The second, called Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head will be built off U.S. 278 in Hardeeville.

Plans for Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head call for the construction of about 3,000 homes, a 290,000-square-foot retail center, and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and tennis courts.

The residential community will be gated, but a 72-acre dining and retail area facing U.S. 278 will be open to the public.

The retail area, to be built by developer Sutton Properties Inc., is expected to include a grocery store and a hotel.

A sales center at the Hardeeville community is set to open by early next year and the first Latitdue Margaritaville Hilton Head residents are expected to move in by late 2018.