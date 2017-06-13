This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago

In 1993, when developers of Sun City Hilton Head were looking to develop a key piece of property that straddled Beaufort and Jasper counties, the land was filled with pines, hardwood trees and dirt roads. If you were leaving Hilton Head Island, US 278 went only as far as SC 170. And then, just two years later, Sun City was in full bore to become the metropolis it is today. Watch through this video to see how more than 5,000 acres became what is known today as Sun City.