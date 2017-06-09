You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

Some neighbors have complained that the three 75-foot-tall houses under construction on Bradley Circle on Hilton Head's north end are too big. Here, the houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood.
Jay Karr Staff video
Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career

Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school.

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

Martin Kent, president of Hilton Head National’s parent firm, the United Company, begins this video recap speaking before the Beaufort County Planning Commission in Sept. 2016 about the golf course not being able to remain sustainable as a golf club and finishes, eight months later with a subcommittee vote to disband their board.

Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same

Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same

Hilton Head Island resident Maxine Uttal stands in her driveway Thursday, more than six months after Hurricane Matthew deposited seven trees on her Hilton Head Island home, making it uninhabitable. She is awaiting insurance adjusters but still remembers the moment when she saw her home for the first time after the evacuation order was lifted.

Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

Sun City Hilton Head has started showing six new model homes, with build-out in the vast Lowcountry development set to start soon. The exteriors are new. Also new, options for "cascading" sliding doors, and "zero touch" "super showers," which help reduce tripping hazards. Carter Faucette, Sun City's general sales manager, elaborates. March 17, 2017.

