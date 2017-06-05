Got $8.2M? Then this historic Lowcountry plantation could be your next home

Got spare $8.2 million sitting around?
A sprawling, historic plantation north-west of Ridgeland could be yours.
The Pleasant Hill Plantation, whose 1,845 acres straddle Jasper and Hampton counties, hit the market recently.
The property was first settled in 1686 by the the Robert family, real estate agent C.J. Brown said Monday.
The Roberts founded the Jasper County town of Robertville. In 1876, family member Henry Martyn Robert wrote “Robert’s Rules of Order,” a manual still used as a procedural guide for conducting governmental meetings.
The Pleasant Hill Plantation is “just an incredibly unique place,” Brown said. “It’s surrounded by the most beautiful oak grove you’ve ever seen — it looks like something out of “Gone with the Wind.”
There are a host of structures on the property, including a 3-bedroom main house built around 1890, a newly-built club house, a guest house, a bunk house, a quail pen, and a horse barn.
Brown, who works with the firm Jon Kohler & Associates, said the plantation also has 25-acre lake stocked with bass and bream.
For hunters, the woods around the plantation offers while-tail deer, turkeys, duck, and quail, he said.
“We just put it on the market about a month ago,” Brown. “We’ve had a lot of interest, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
