Can Daufuskie’s historic homes be saved? This tax break could help

Could a tweak to Beaufort County’s property tax regulations help save historic homes on Daufuskie Island?
County and island leaders — along with historic preservation experts — say it’s possible.
Beaufort County Council granted preliminary approval earlier this week to a tax incentive known as the Bailey Bill.
The measure is aimed at allowing owners of historic island homes — many built decades ago by members of Daufuskie’s Gullah community — to make improvements and repairs without the immediate hit of a higher property tax bill.
The rule would freeze a qualifying property's tax assessment at its pre-renovation value for 10 years. Local leaders say this would help revitalize properties while eventually expanding the county’s tax base.
Currently, the city of Beaufort is the only local municipality to offer Bailey Bill incentives.
“I’m ecstatic that Beaufort County is looking to do this on Daufuskie,” Mike Bedenbaugh, executive director of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation, said earlier this week. “... The vast majority of these (historic homes) are owned by native islanders, and the property tax impact is almost like a penalty for restoring their homes.”
Daufuskie Island Historical Foundation executive director Nancy Ludtke agreed.
“As a historical foundation, we see nothing but good things coming from the Bailey Bill,” she said earlier this week. “If people can be assured their taxes wont go up, they will be more likely to take measures preserving their homes.”
Bedenbaugh, leader of the non-profit group that helped restore the island’s 152-year-old Frances Jones House, said, “There are dozens of structures on the island worth investing in and preserving.”
Since 1982, Daufuskie Island has been listed on the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places, which identifies about 75 structures and sites of historical significance on the island.
“The Daufuskie Island Council definitely supports (the tax incentive),” island councilwoman Deborah Smith said earlier this week. “One our top priorities is to help save these historically valuable structures, so anything that could help that is something we can get behind.”
Beaufort County Councilman Tabor Vaux, whose district includes the island, said Friday, “We’ve been working closely with the Daufuskie Island Council” on a list of improvement initiatives.
Applying the Bailey Bill to the island is one such measure, and “it’ll be nice to be able to check that off the list,” he said.
At a meeting of the County Council’s Natural Resources Committee earlier this month, Councilman Brian Flewelling called the tax incentive “a win-win” for both the county and the homeowners who may take advantage of it.
“It allows people to rehabilitate a house and put it into use,” he said, and it will “eventually lead to higher revenue for the county based on (higher) appraised value” after the 10-year grace period expires.
The County Council will likely hold a final vote next month on whether to apply the Bailey Bill incentives to Daufuskie Island.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments