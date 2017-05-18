Taller, bigger buildings less likely on Hilton Head

Efforts to build taller, larger buildings on Hilton Head Island became less likely Tuesday when the Town Council rejected a proposed change to land management laws that would have allowed a multilevel storage facility.
Last summer, the Adams Property Group asked for the change to allow a storage facility of about 55,000 square feet per acre on property on Palmetto Bay Road near the Sea Pines Circle. The structure would have been five times larger than any building in the Sea Pines area.
The request sparked opposition from some Sea Pines residents and the owners of other self-storage companies. The residents objected to the building’s size, which they said was inappropriate for the island.
Hilton Head attorney Chet Williams, who said he represents a client who has an interest in another self-storage facility, urged council members not to approve the amendment.
“The aesthetic doesn’t fit on the island,” Williams said Thursday.
“There was a lot of divided opinion on (the proposed building),” Teri Lewis, the town’s land management ordinance officer, said Thursday.
The Adams Property Group did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.
Among the amendments council approved Tuesday were ones that:
▪ Established a decision-making, appeal and review process for utility projects. It streamlines the process for applying for utility projects, such as adding sewers on the island.
▪ Clarified the activities covered by the stormwater section of the amendments.
▪ Made administrative changes to bring the LMO into compliance with state law.
The council is scheduled to take a second and final vote on the changes June 6.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments