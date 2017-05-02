Renovations under way at the Heyward House

Bluffton Historical Preservation Society director Anthony Barrett describes renovations at the 176-year-old Heyward House in Old Town.
Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com
Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same

Hurricane

Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same

Hilton Head Island resident Maxine Uttal stands in her driveway Thursday, more than six months after Hurricane Matthew deposited seven trees on her Hilton Head Island home, making it uninhabitable. She is awaiting insurance adjusters but still remembers the moment when she saw her home for the first time after the evacuation order was lifted.

Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

Real Estate News

Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

Sun City Hilton Head has started showing six new model homes, with build-out in the vast Lowcountry development set to start soon. The exteriors are new. Also new, options for "cascading" sliding doors, and "zero touch" "super showers," which help reduce tripping hazards. Carter Faucette, Sun City's general sales manager, elaborates. March 17, 2017.

See what the future Old Towne Manor B&B looks like now, and imagine

Real Estate News

See what the future Old Towne Manor B&B looks like now, and imagine

Owner Lisa Bragg walked us through the property of what will be The Old Towne Manor, which she describes as a bed-and-breakfast with southern charm and a modern feel. After renovations, the 6,500-square-foot building will feature pine flooring, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wrap-around porches, six guest suites and an owner's suite. A separate 2,400-square-foot guest house will be connected by a breezeway, and an outdoor area will include a fireplace with a lounge area, a pool and a hot tub. Renovations are expected to begin on March 15, with a potential "soft" opening late summer 2017.

Gamecock baseball coach Chad Holbrook sold his house, here's what it looks like

College Sports

Gamecock baseball coach Chad Holbrook sold his house, here's what it looks like

Chad Holbrook recently completed his fourth season as head coach of the South Carolina program and has spent over 20 seasons in college baseball. This included two national championship staffs with five national championship series appearances, six College World Series trips and 17 NCAA Regionals. The coach just sold his Lexington home for $885,000 to move a little closer to town.

That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

Beaufort News

That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

Hurricane

Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

During Hurricane Matthew, the ocean washed away most of the beach in front of Bill Oberheim's home, as well as several other homes along South Beach in Sea Pines. Since then, bulldozers have erected a berm of sand to temporarily protect the homes from the ocean. Oberheim talks Jan. 11, 2017, about what comes next: an as yet unscheduled beach nourishment project to rebuild his eroded section of South Beach.

Editor's Choice Videos