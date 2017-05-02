Renovations under way at the Heyward House

Owner Lisa Bragg walked us through the property of what will be The Old Towne Manor, which she describes as a bed-and-breakfast with southern charm and a modern feel. After renovations, the 6,500-square-foot building will feature pine flooring, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wrap-around porches, six guest suites and an owner's suite. A separate 2,400-square-foot guest house will be connected by a breezeway, and an outdoor area will include a fireplace with a lounge area, a pool and a hot tub. Renovations are expected to begin on March 15, with a potential "soft" opening late summer 2017.