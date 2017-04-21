Snag this Hilton Head estate at auction and you can make your own wine. 10,000 cases worth.

Looking for a new place to live?
Enjoy a good glass of wine?
On Saturday, April 29, this waterfront estate is going up for auction. Listed at $1.8 million, the 2.3-acre property includes about anything you can imagine.
A pool? Of course. Multiple kitchens? It’s got those. A dining room ceiling covered in 24k gold? Goes without saying.
...And, according to Elite Auctions and Architectural Digest, there’s a winery that is certified for the production of 10,000 cases of wine, annually.
“Living at 38 Spanish Pointe Drive is like being on a permanent vacation with its endless waterfront views, opulent entertaining areas and close proximity to the resort town. The upcoming auction is a chance to own an exceptional, newly renovated estate where you can see the sunrise and sunset over the Calibogue Sound,” said Randy Haddaway, president and founder of Elite Auctions.
Here’s a sneak peek at the property. Want more info on the auction? Click here.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
