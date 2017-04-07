New assisted-living center to open soon on SC 170

Jasper County will soon welcome this latest addition to the senior housing market: Canterfield of Bluffton.
Owned and developed by Atlanta-based Medical Development Corp, this assisted-living project is preparing to open its doors in May. The senior living campus of Canterfield of Bluffton is at 567 Okatie Highway in Ridgeland.
Construction of the luxury assisted living project, situated on 7.25 acres, has been underway since the middle of 2016.
The three-story assisted-living building includes 91 assisted-living apartments along with 22 secure memory care units.
In addition to the assisted-living building, the Canterfield of Bluffton campus will feature nine independent living villas, to be built as three triplex units.
Details: www.canterfieldofbluffton.com or 843-783-3599
