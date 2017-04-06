Port Royal Plantation hires contractor for new beach house

Port Royal Plantation will soon start work on a beach house renovation and expansion.
The association of approximately 1,800 landowners has contracted with the Court Atkins Group, of Bluffton, to expand the existing 3,700-square-foot facility by 2,800 square feet, according to a news release. A fully equipped kitchen, community room, library, meeting space, galleries and storage areas will be added to the existing building.
“We understand how much history lies in the original structure,” James Atkins, partner at the Court Atkins Group, said in the release. “So we’ve designed a new Beach House that respects the community history with new floor plans including state-of-the-art features requested by landowners.”
Residents of the plantation agreed to a $2,800 special assessment per owner to fund the project, the release said. The assessment was approved via a referendum vote.
A groundbreaking is expected to occur this year with a grand opening scheduled for fall 2018.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
