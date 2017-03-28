At Hilton Head Plantation, residents face recycling changes

If you live in Hilton Head Plantation and use its facilities, you can forget about recycling plastic, glass or anything other than cardboard.
Plantation manager Peter Kristian said the changes came after its recycling contractor — Republic Services — notified him Monday that cardboard is the only recyclable it will now pick up.
Republic officials confirmed via email that the company will only pick up cardboard.
“We communicated with various commercial customers this week that we need to convert them to cardboard only due to current capabilities of our local recycling center partner,” Republic Services General Manager Ken Valihora said in the statement.
“Now that we have to put these (eliminated) items in the regular waste stream, we are going to need larger trash containers,” Kristian said since anything other than cardboard will now have to go into the trash. “We are going to have to look at other options.”
It is unclear if the plantation can end the contract with Republic Services in the wake of the change, Kristian said. He said staff is looking into that possibility.
Kristian said the company first notified him Friday that it no longer accept glass. He said a subsequent notification Monday said only cardboard would be picked up.
The Town of Hilton Head Island’s website lists six companies, including Republic, that can be used for recycling services on the island.
These include American Pride Waste Solutions, I2 Recycle, May River Disposal, Waste Management and Waste Pro of South Carolina.
Waste Management officials said Tuesday that services had not been changed for its customers. American Pride Waste Solutions, I2 Recycle and Waste Pro of South Carolina did not respond to calls about their services.
Plantation residents can choose their trash and recycling providers — as can most gated communities on the island.
A plantation newsletter encourages residents to check with those contractors to determine if similar changes have been made.
Jim Lewis, owner of May River Disposal, said his company will continue picking up all recyclables including glass.
Still, he said times are tough for recycling companies.
“Demand hasn’t kept up with the supply as recycling becomes more and more popular,” Lewis said.
The cost of picking up such items is also a factor.
It cost $65 a ton to drop recyclables off at Hickory Hill Landfill, he said. And “glass if by far the heaviest,” Lewis said.
Valihora said Republic has limited places it could recycle glass.
“Due to restrictions with local recycling centers not accepting glass, there are limited glass options in the local area,” Valihora said. “Glass can be expensive to recycle and there is a charge to collect and process the material.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments