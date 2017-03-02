Need a place to stay in Old Town Bluffton this summer? A B&B is on the way

The quaint shops and restaurants of Old Town Bluffton soon will be joined by the first lodging option in the historic district.
For the next six months, renovations will be underway at The Old Towne Manor, a luxury bed and breakfast planned for 155 Old Miller Road, according to co-owner Lisa Bragg.
Construction of the Old Southern 6,500-square-foot bed and breakfast and connected 2,400-square-foot guest house will begin March 15, she said. The interior and exterior of the existing structure on the property will feature “clean lines” and a “coastal feel” while mirroring the intimacy of a bed and breakfast and the class of a boutique inn.
“The home will be made into a Southern plantation house,” she said. “It’s not going to be your typical bed and breakfast.”
Amenities such as private outdoor lounge areas, spa services, outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, billiards room and bar, a 24-hour concierge and private chauffeur service will make this six-room bed and breakfast a five-star establishment, according to a news release.
Bragg said there haven’t been any accommodations in the area that offer the quaint feel of Old Town and a luxury setting.
“I think (a B&B) is something that’s been needed for quite some time,” she said. “(Bluffton) is quaint and kind of preserved for something more intimate.”
A proposal for a 13-room, three-story boutique inn between Bluffton Road and Promenade Street went to town officials in June 2016, but The Old Towne Manor is the first of its kind in the area to announce an official construction date.
When asked about parking issues in Bluffton and whether the private chauffeur service was meant to accommodate the problem, she said there’s plenty of parking for visitors on the property’s five acres.
“We just wanted to provide that service to our guests,” she said.
There’s already a full-time chef in mind to serve Southern breakfasts, as well as gourmet lunches and dinners upon request, she said.
Cooking classes for guests and members of the public will be available, along with a daily tea time followed by cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, according to a news release. The Old Towne Manor also will be available for private events, corporate parties, wine tastings, destination weddings and retreats.
Bragg said she and her business partner, Amador Rivera, plan to hold soft openings for the lodging at the end of the summer and more formal openings around October. Rivera said they hope their establishment will be a source of fun for the community and more than just a regular bed and breakfast.
“We just saw this opportunity to create something out of this space ... and this area for the Lowcountry,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
