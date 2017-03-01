See what the future Old Towne Manor B&B looks like now, and imagine

During Hurricane Matthew, the ocean washed away most of the beach in front of Bill Oberheim's home, as well as several other homes along South Beach in Sea Pines. Since then, bulldozers have erected a berm of sand to temporarily protect the homes from the ocean. Oberheim talks Jan. 11, 2017, about what comes next: an as yet unscheduled beach nourishment project to rebuild his eroded section of South Beach.