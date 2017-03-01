See what the future Old Towne Manor B&B looks like now, and imagine

Owner Lisa Bragg walked us through the property of what will be The Old Towne Manor, which she describes as a bed-and-breakfast with southern charm and a modern feel. After renovations, the 6,500-square-foot building will feature pine flooring, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wrap-around porches, six guest suites and an owner's suite. A separate 2,400-square-foot guest house will be connected by a breezeway, and an outdoor area will include a fireplace with a lounge area, a pool and a hot tub. Renovations are expected to begin on March 15, with a potential "soft" opening late summer 2017.
Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

Beaufort News

That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

Hurricane

Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

During Hurricane Matthew, the ocean washed away most of the beach in front of Bill Oberheim's home, as well as several other homes along South Beach in Sea Pines. Since then, bulldozers have erected a berm of sand to temporarily protect the homes from the ocean. Oberheim talks Jan. 11, 2017, about what comes next: an as yet unscheduled beach nourishment project to rebuild his eroded section of South Beach.

Hurricane

Stranded boat owners need one more miracle

At least three owners who live on their boats have the miracle they've been waiting for since Hurricane Matthew tossed their homes out of the water. Big'Um Decks n' Docks, a Florida based company, is willing to foot the bill for a 130-ton crane to lift their boats out of the tangle of docks and stranded boats but they still have one problem, they need land for the crane.

Hurricane

'This was my house': Some Palmetto Bay Marina boat owners now homeless

Hurricane Matthew didn't just damage boats at Palmetto Bay Marina. Some of the them were also homes. Matthew Leitner describes the tight spot he and a handful of other Hilton Head Island residents have found themselves in. Having been displaced from the boats they were living on when the storm washed them onto shore and damaged them Oct. 8, they now face losing their temporary tent quarters. They're still trying to raise enough money to get their floating homes repaired and returned to the water. Video via Facebook Live.

Editor's Choice Videos