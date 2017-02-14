A look inside Chad Holbrook's old lake front house

During Hurricane Matthew, the ocean washed away most of the beach in front of Bill Oberheim's home, as well as several other homes along South Beach in Sea Pines. Since then, bulldozers have erected a berm of sand to temporarily protect the homes from the ocean. Oberheim talks Jan. 11, 2017, about what comes next: an as yet unscheduled beach nourishment project to rebuild his eroded section of South Beach.
The floor was open for public comments at the Jan. 9, 2017 Beaufort County Council meeting on the redevelopment plans for Hilton Head National Golf Course in Bluffton - the developer is seeking a zoning change to redevelop the property.
Hurricane Matthew didn't just damage boats at Palmetto Bay Marina. Some of the them were also homes. Matthew Leitner describes the tight spot he and a handful of other Hilton Head Island residents have found themselves in. Having been displaced from the boats they were living on when the storm washed them onto shore and damaged them Oct. 8, they now face losing their temporary tent quarters. They're still trying to raise enough money to get their floating homes repaired and returned to the water. Video via Facebook Live.
The Aiken family, who lives just outside Indigo Run on Hilton Head Island, contacted the private community to tell management a tree close to their property was leaning dangerously. That tree later fell, landing on the Aikens' roof.
Mickey Goodman came home to his North Forest Beach home to find a two-story-tall tree across the front of his North Forest Beach House. The tree does not appear to have damaged his home's structure, but it might be weeks before a tree company is free to remove it. He said he might try to do the work himself.