A look inside Chad Holbrook's old lake front house

Hurricane Matthew didn't just damage boats at Palmetto Bay Marina. Some of the them were also homes. Matthew Leitner describes the tight spot he and a handful of other Hilton Head Island residents have found themselves in. Having been displaced from the boats they were living on when the storm washed them onto shore and damaged them Oct. 8, they now face losing their temporary tent quarters. They're still trying to raise enough money to get their floating homes repaired and returned to the water. Video via Facebook Live.