Update: New time for Hilton Head National redevelopment Q&A

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will host a public question and answer session on the proposed Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment project at 8 a.m. Wednesday at offices at 217 Goethe, Bluffton.
The meeting was previously scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
Beaufort County Councilman Tabor Vaux, who is the chairman of a County Council development agreement subcommittee dedicated to the project, will be at the meeting, according to a chamber news release.
In addition to the Hilton Head National project, there will be discussion of a potential county ordinance that would allow the nighttime use of golf carts in areas such as Old Town Bluffton, the release said.
For more information on the question and answer session, contact the chamber at 843-757-1010 or megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.
Comments