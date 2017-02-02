Be heard on Hilton Head National redevelopment plan at meeting next week

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will host a public question and answer session on the proposed Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment project at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at offices at 217 Goethe, Bluffton.
Beaufort County Councilman Tabor Vaux, who is the chairman of a County Council development agreement subcommittee dedicated to the project, will be at the meeting, according to a chamber news release.
For more information on the question and answer session, contact the chamber at 843-757-1010 or megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.
