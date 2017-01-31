Want to own a piece of Beaufort antebellum history? You can for $2.7M

One of Beaufort’s “most important homes” is now on the market — and could be yours for just under $2.7 million.
The historic Lewis Reeve Sams house, located at 601 Bay Street on the Beaufort River, was built in 1862 by a successful South Carolina cotton planter.
The two-story, antebellum-style home was also featured in the 1991 film “Prince of Tides,” a movie based on the Pay Conroy novel. It was formerly The Bay Street Inn and has been a private residence since 2006, according to Edward Dukes of Lowcountry Real Estate, which is handling the sale.
“It’s what people think of when they think of antebellum mansions,” Dukes said. “It’s been newly renovated and used as a designer showcase home to raise money for the Beaufort Academy.
“Its one of Beaufort’s most important homes,” he said.
The Beaufort Gazette reported in May 2016 that the home was owned by Gwen and Scott Myers, who purchased it after seeing an online advertisement.
Lowcounty Real Estate has listed the 7,500-square foot home at $2,695,000. It features six bedrooms, six baths, and a whopping eight fireplaces. It also has an extra kitchen and a small building in the yard.
