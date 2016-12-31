Real Estate News

December 31, 2016 12:00 AM

Hilton Head could expand its coastal waistline in 2017

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:

On top of issues related to hurricane cleanup, the Hilton Head Island Town Council likely will spend time in 2017 vetting the proposed annexation of Bay Point Island.

Bay Point Island in photos

Developers are proposing a five-star resort from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas out of Bangkok, Thailand, for the 347-acre island.

Four public hearings are expected to be held, as well with numerous Town Council meetings, before the council will vote on the issue.

Council members, the public and conservation groups say many questions need to be answered before the town moves forward on what could be the largest annexation in its history.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

You might also be interested in these videos

Bay Point Island trustee talks about plans for the island's development

Beaufort attorney Ned Tupper, Bay Point Island's manager and trustee, describes, on Sept. 22, 2016, the kind of infrastructure that Six Senses Hotels Resort Spas plans to put in place to turn the uninhabited 347-acre island across Port Royal Sound from Hi

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Conservation group on Bay Point Island redevelopment: 'Lose-lose for environment and taxpayers'

Kate Schaefer, of Coastal Conservation League, discusses her organization's opposition to the annexation and development of Bay Point Island on Dec. 2, 2016.

Teresa Moss tmoss@islandpacket.com

Public skepticism over proposed annexation of Bay Point Island

Members of the public commenting at the Hilton Head Town Council meeting on Sept. 20, 2016, were generally skeptical of the possible annexation of Bay Point Island into the town.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

 

Related content

Real Estate News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos