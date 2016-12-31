Hilton Head could expand its coastal waistline in 2017

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:
On top of issues related to hurricane cleanup, the Hilton Head Island Town Council likely will spend time in 2017 vetting the proposed annexation of Bay Point Island.
Developers are proposing a five-star resort from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas out of Bangkok, Thailand, for the 347-acre island.
Four public hearings are expected to be held, as well with numerous Town Council meetings, before the council will vote on the issue.
Council members, the public and conservation groups say many questions need to be answered before the town moves forward on what could be the largest annexation in its history.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
You might also be interested in these videos
Comments