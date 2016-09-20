Could Hilton Head expand to 2 islands? Locals talk resort plans

Hilton Head Island’s mayor says a five-star resort is planned for a 347-acre island that Town Council could decide to annex Tuesday.
Bay Point Island LLC has filed a petition for annexation with the town for Bay Point Island. The island sits across the Port Royal Sound from Hilton Head Island.
Some see the potential move as good news while others are concerned. Here’s a sample of what folks had to say about it on our Facebook page.
