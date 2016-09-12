Compromise on Pepper Hall zoning inches development possibility forward

Several months after a special Beaufort County Council negotiating committee failed to reach a development agreement with the owners of the Pepper Hall property in Okatie, the future of the land remains uncertain.
Development of the property is still possible, but what that development could look like is still up in the air.
County leaders granted preliminary approval Monday to a long-tabled zoning change request by Robert Graves, who owns the roughly 100-acre parcel along U.S. 278 near the Okatie River.
The zoning change, should it pass a final vote this fall, only establishes the maximum development of the property, not specifically what could end up being built.
The property owner would have to submit development plans before that becomes more clear.
Graves’ previous development proposal for the property has been seen by county officials as too ambitious, potentially leading to traffic and river pollution problems.
The proposal that collapsed during negotiations this summer would have allowed for construction of up to 700,000 square feet of commercial space and 480 residential units, far more than county code currently allows in the area.
The zoning change represents something of a compromise; one that allows both commercial and residential development but at a lesser density, county leaders said.
County Councilman Brian Flewelling said the move would give Graves and his partners “part of what they want.”
“From my personal opinion, this is a very good outcome for (the property) owner,” county planning director Tony Criscitiello said.
The zoning allows for viable economic growth but “does not swamp the road network or impinge on the water quality of the Okatie River,” he said.
Despite the struggle approving construction of new businesses or homes at Pepper Hall, county leaders agree this location is a good one for growth.
“This is a prime piece of (land for) development,” Councilman Steve Fobes said.
Graves remained mum about his feelings on the zoning change.
He and his attorney Barry Johnson declined to comment on the decision after Monday’s County Council vote.
County attorney Tom Keaveny told the council that he assumes his staff will have conversations with the Graves camp before the zoning change — which could be amended — comes back before the body next month.
