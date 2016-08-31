The Vacation Company hires a new director of sales and marketing

The Vacation Company, a short-term rental and property management firm, announced the newest addition to its team - Dru Brown. He will join the Vacation Company as the new director of sales and marketing.
Brown has worked for short-term rental companies on Hilton Head Island for more than 13 years and most recently served as the business development manager for Beach Properties of Hilton Head. He specializes in account acquisition and outside sales, marketing, strategic planning and budgeting, operations management, account retention and relationship management, as well as investment portfolio analysis.
