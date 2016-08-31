You can visit God’s Goods thrift store at their new location in Centre Plaza

God’s Goods thrift store, which originally opened in July 2010 at 53 Persimmon Street in Bluffton, is moving to the Church of the Cross - Mission Mall at 15 Centre Drive in the Centre Plaza.
The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the move with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the new location.
God's Goods Thrift Store is an outreach ministry of the Church of the Cross and is staffed by volunteers. All proceeds are given to local, national and international mission work.
Details: www.godsgoods.org
