What’s a CycleBar? You can try it out for free

The national indoor-cycling franchise CycleBar is set to open its first location on Hilton Head Island at 11 Palmetto Bay Road in the Island Crossing shopping center in September, according to company representatives.
Katie Knowles, the franchisee of CycleBar, said people could try out 50 minute cycling classes for free at the bar from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9. A press release says CycleBar has about 200 additional locations and the price of each class averages about $20.
Visitors can expect iPads built in the walls of the lobby where they can choose a bicycle, set up a profile and track their calories before entering the cycle tier, where 45 bikes line up in rows to face the instructor, Knowles said.
“The biggest thing is that it’s such a fun community experience,” she said. “When you get in there, you leave there feeling so great, having so much energy.”
Jordin Cooper, CycleBar’s director marketing operations, said most people who visit Island Crossing are balancing work and life. The goal, she said, is to make the experience convenient for clients. She said the bar would include complementary items such as hair products, bath robes and water bottles.
“They pay one fee for the class and have all these things, so they don’t have to take a bag with them,” she said.
Knowles, who discovered CycleBar in Manhattan, said she saw a fitness niche missing on the island.
“We decided that we wanted to bring CycleBar down here because we love Hilton Head,” she said. “I just wanted to bring this component down.”
