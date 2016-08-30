Hilton Head chipping appeal moved up after business asks for delay

A Hilton Head company at the center of a wood chipping controversy failed to win approval for second extension to a town appeal on Monday.
ArborNature asked the board of zoning appeals to delay the hearing previously set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 24 due to its attorney being unavailable, according to appeal documents.
The Hilton Head Board of Zoning Appeals approved hearing the appeal at 9 a.m., Sept. 19, at 1 Town Center Court, town attorney Brian Hulbert said.
A decision on the appeal could ultimately end chipping at the business located on Leg O’Mutton Road, a practice that town officials have said is out of the approved use for the property. A separate lawsuit filed by the Indigo Run Home Property Owners Association and other neighbors claiming ArborNature is a nuisance also is currently pending.
