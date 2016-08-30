Hilton Head resident named influential person by Savoy Magazine

Coleman H. Peterson, a Hilton Head Island resident, has been named the Most Influential Black Corporate Director by Savoy Magazine for 2016.
Following his retirement as Chief People Officer at Walmart in 2004, Peterson founded Hollis Enterprises, LLC. The human resources firm specializes in executive coaching, succession planning and keynote speaking engagements, a release from the company states.
Peterson, 67, also serves on the the corporate boards for J.B. Hunt, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
As a Sea Pines resident, Peterson is a member of Hilton Head Community Church. His wife, Shirley Peterson, is chair of the Mitchelville Preservation Project.
