Bluffton kids consignment shop says a final farewell on Wednesday

Sweet Repeats Kidsignment Shop, located on Dr. Mellichamp Drive behind the Bluffton Promenade, will close Wednesday, according to the store’s Facebook page.
Michele Eastham, the owner, wrote in the post that, despite support, encouragement and great relationships with her consignors, limited space and a lack of customers have forced her to close.
The store’s website says Eastham took over the store in July 2015. Eastham wrote in her farewell post that she set a goal to make the business profitable within a year and, while she achieved that goal, she wrote that it was not enough to continue.
“I have been reminded several times that a wise businesswoman knows when it’s time to let go,” she wrote. “So sadly, with a very heavy heart, I have to close the business.”
The consignment shop for children and mothers is having a final sale. Consignors who made arrangements to pick up their items must do so by Friday, the announcement said.
