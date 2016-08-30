Monday's Sports in Brief

1:17 Pool Bar Jim's is without the eponymous Pool Bar Jim Lisenby Pause

1:07 Mario Martinez on living and working on Hilton Head

1:45 In garden that launched his business, Mario Martinez is 'into everything'

1:09 Local residents react to the news that a Costco is planned for Okatie Crossing

1:23 Food trucks on Hilton Head? Locals and tourists chime in

0:57 Military Appreciation Day at Laurel Bay

0:34 Jasmine Femia guilty of murder and conspiracy

1:03 Five dogs get the call for further auditions for 'Basement Bob'