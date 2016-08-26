New hotel on Hilton Head looking to fill 40 positions at job fair

Hilton Grand Vacations will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 to fill more than 40 full- and part-time positions available at Ocean Oak Resort by Hilton Grand Vacations Club, scheduled to open on Hilton Head Island in October.
The event will take place at the Hampton Inn Hilton Head, at 1 Dillon Road on Hilton Head. Available jobs include positions in the front office, housekeeping, food and beverage, engineering and loss prevention.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online ahead of the event at hiltonworldwide.com/careers.
Comments