Sea Pines restaurant storage building burns down

The storage building for Land’s End Tavern in Sea Pines burned down around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
There were no injuries, and no one was inside the building at the time, according to a Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue news release.
A restroom building, small restaurant office and food storage area were involved in the fire that appeared to originate near the motors of a walk-in freezer, according to the release. An investigation will be conducted by fire officials and the company’s insurance representatives to determine the exact cause of the fire, according to the release.
The fire was under control in just over an hour after calls to 911 by an on-site security guard and a neighbor, according to the release.
The fire did not spread to the Land’s End Tavern restaurant or nearby shops.
Land’s End is a pirate-themed restaurant in Sea Pines that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“Originally a boat storage building, in 1974 it was converted into a restaurant and is one of the oldest continually operated restaurants on the island,” according to the restaurant’s website.
