Saturday, March 25, 2017 • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Hilton Head Island High School's parking lot • 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island
Admission is FREE!
It’s back! The sale that everyone has been waiting for ... The World’s Largest Yard Sale!
- The event will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hilton Head Island High School’s parking lot (even if there is rain!)
- Check-in and set-up time for exhibitors is 6 - 8 a.m.
- The rain date (ONLY if there is a MAJOR storm) will be announced at a later date.
- All cancellations must be received in writing by March 20 for a refund.
- Retailers must have a Hilton Head Island business license.
- Vehicles are not permitted within the sale area during sale hours.
- Hilton Head Island High School will have a concession stand on site.
- Exhibitors may not sell, give away or distribute food or drinks.
- An exhibitor information package will be mailed to you after payment has been received.
- Your assigned space number will be listed in The Island Packet and online on March 24 & 25, 2017.
Questions? Call Hilton Head Island High School, (843) 689-4811.
Flyer: Learn about the yard sale
