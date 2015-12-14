Business

December 14, 2015 1:25 PM

The World's Largest Yard Sale

Saturday, March 25, 2017 • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hilton Head Island High School's parking lot • 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island

Admission is FREE!

It’s back! The sale that everyone has been waiting for ... The World’s Largest Yard Sale!

  • The event will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hilton Head Island High School’s parking lot (even if there is rain!)
  • Check-in and set-up time for exhibitors is 6 - 8 a.m.
  • The rain date (ONLY if there is a MAJOR storm) will be announced at a later date.
  • All cancellations must be received in writing by March 20 for a refund.
  • Retailers must have a Hilton Head Island business license.
  • Vehicles are not permitted within the sale area during sale hours.
  • Hilton Head Island High School will have a concession stand on site.
  • Exhibitors may not sell, give away or distribute food or drinks.
  • An exhibitor information package will be mailed to you after payment has been received.
  • Your assigned space number will be listed in The Island Packet and online on March 24 & 25, 2017.

Questions? Call Hilton Head Island High School, (843) 689-4811.

Flyer: Learn about the yard sale

Click the "popout" button () while hovering over the document window below to see this content in full screen mode.

Application: Join us!

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's new about the new Bluffton Sam's Club?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos