Sunspire Health treatment facility now open on Hilton Head

The former Main Street Inn on Hilton Head Island has a new tenant.

A much-discussed treatment facility, at 2200 Main St., will have its grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Lyndhurst, N.J.-based Sunspire Health provides a full continuum of care for men and women suffering from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, according to a news release.

Sunspire Health's clinical care plans are supported by Medication Assisted Treatment, the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, when necessary. A residential program, partial hospitalization and an intensive outpatient program are offered to its clients.

The facility initially came under fire by local residents last year after the Town of Hilton Head presented plans to convert the former boutique hotel into a treatment center. Some feared the center would bring drug use and crime to the area and devalue surrounding property. A survey done by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at other Sunspire facilities in the U.S. found a lack of criminal activity in the area. Town Council unanimously approved the plan last February.

Sunspire Health also has treatment facilities in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas.

Details: 843-614-3879

