Hilton Head's worker shortage causes popular Bluffton restaurant to close for summer

Red Fish restaurant, located on Bruin Road in Bluffton, has a sign posted on the door as seen on Monday, informing customers to visit their Hilton Head Island eateries. With labor staffing issues facing businesses on Hilton Head and in the Lowcountry, Red Fish management determined closing their Bluffton location would allow them to move employees to their popular island restaurants during tourist season. The restaurant group said it would reopen the Bluffton location in the fall. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com