Egypt's president approves law for ride-hailing apps

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, an Uber employee shows the mobile application at the official launch of the car-hailing service, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has approved a law governing popular ride-hailing apps Uber and Careem after the companies appealed a court ruling that revoked their licenses. El-Sisi's approval was reported in the country's official gazette on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Mosa'ab Elshamy, File AP Photo