Authorities ID 3 killed in Tennessee train crash

Tennessee authorities have identified three people who were killed when their car was struck by a train earlier this week.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports driver 45-year-old Wendy M. Humphreys and her passengers, 46-year-old Johnny M. Ashworth and 17-year-old Jasmine Ashworth, died Thursday. A Tennessee Highway Patrol incident report says Humphreys had turned off of a highway and attempted to cross railroad tracks at a private driveway in McMinn County.
It says she turned into the path of a Norfolk Southern freight train, which struck the car on its passenger side and sent it tumbling down an embankment. It says the car came to rest upside down, and all three occupants died at the scene. It says Humphreys was the only occupant not wearing a seat belt.
