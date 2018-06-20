Business

Seattle's ban on plastic straws, utensils begins in July

The Associated Press

June 20, 2018 01:36 AM

SEATTLE

Seattle's ban on plastic straws and utensils goes into effect next month as part of the city's efforts to push business to use recyclable or compostable food service items.

KING-TV reports businesses that sell food or drinks will not be allowed to offer the plastic items starting in July.

The ban is part of a 2008 city ordinance requiring recyclable or compostable food service items. The Seattle Public Utilities has given a year-by-year exemption for several plastic items since the ordinance was enacted.

Businesses that fail to comply with the ordinance could face $250 fines.

Seattle Public Utilities General Manager Mami Hara says she's "proud Seattle is leading the way and setting an example for the nation by enacting a plastic straw ban."

