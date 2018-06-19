A big stink erupts over landfills ringing Russia's capital

In this photo taken on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Tatyana Kunyakina who suffered health issues following a landfill leak in March 2018 shows a picture of a rash on her face on her cellphone in the town of Volokolamsk, 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Moscow, Russia. Thousands of people are protesting the noxious fumes coming from overcrowded landfills surrounding Moscow, blaming them for causing illnesses. Outrage is growing at government officials who seem indifferent or powerless to act against the private businesses that run the landfills and waste management companies. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo