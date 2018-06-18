Indonesian search and rescue team on the boat search for a ferry carrying about 80 passengers which sank on Monday, in Toba lake, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. A night-time search and rescue effort is underway after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers sank Monday in a popular lake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
Indonesian search and rescue team on the boat search for a ferry carrying about 80 passengers which sank on Monday, in Toba lake, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. A night-time search and rescue effort is underway after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers sank Monday in a popular lake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Lazuardy Fahmi AP Photo
Indonesian search and rescue team on the boat search for a ferry carrying about 80 passengers which sank on Monday, in Toba lake, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. A night-time search and rescue effort is underway after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers sank Monday in a popular lake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Lazuardy Fahmi AP Photo

Business

Dozens missing after ferry sinking at Indonesia's Lake Toba

The Associated Press

June 18, 2018 10:03 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Dozens of people are missing after a ferry sank on Indonesia's Lake Toba, casting a tragic pall over holidays marking the end of the Muslim holy month.

Cellphone video released Tuesday by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows the crew of another ferry attempting to rescue people struggling in the waters shortly after the sinking Monday evening but being hampered by bad weather and rough waters.

Local police chief Marudut Liberty Panjaitan said 18 people have been rescued and one death confirmed. He said 49 people were confirmed missing, based on reports from relatives.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter that initial estimates were that 80 people were on board but there was no passenger manifest and the number may range from 70 to 130.

  Comments  