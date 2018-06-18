Giuliani says Trump may consider pardons after Russia probe

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Giuliani said Sunday, June 17, 2018, that President Donald Trump might pardon former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others ensnared in the Russia investigation once special counsel Robert Mueller's work is finished, calling it unnecessary for now as the White House seeks to push a rapid end to the year-long probe. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo