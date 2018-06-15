China threatens tariffs on US lobsters as business booms

FILE - In this June 12, 2015, file photo, a hardshell lobster, left, and soft-shelled "shedder" look nearly identical prior to being boiled at the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine. A set of retaliatory tariffs released by China includes a plan to tax American lobster exports, potentially jeopardizing one of the biggest markets for the premium seafood. Chinese officials announced the planned lobster tariff, Friday, June 15, 2018, along with hundreds of others amid the country's escalating trade fight with the United States. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo