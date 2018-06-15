A woman poses for a photo in front of a CT6 Cadillac during the Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China on Friday, June 15, 2018. President Donald Trump is poised to hike the price of Chinese-made flat-screen TVs and ultrasound machines for American buyers. They are part of a tech imports worth up to $50 billion on which Trump is preparing to slap 25 percent tariffs in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.
A woman poses for a photo in front of a CT6 Cadillac during the Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China on Friday, June 15, 2018. President Donald Trump is poised to hike the price of Chinese-made flat-screen TVs and ultrasound machines for American buyers. They are part of a tech imports worth up to $50 billion on which Trump is preparing to slap 25 percent tariffs in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. Sam McNeil AP Photo

China announces equal penalties to retaliate for US tariffs

The Associated Press

June 15, 2018 10:08 AM

BEIJING

China's government said Friday it will retaliate for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hike on Chinese goods by immediately imposing penalties of the "same scale" on American goods.

The Commerce Ministry said it also is scrapping deals made with Washington in talks aimed at defusing a sprawling trade dispute.

A ministry statement gave no details of what U.S. goods would be affected, but China announced possible targets in April including soybeans, light aircraft, orange juice, whiskey and beef.

"The Chinese side doesn't want to fight a trade war, but facing the shortsightedness of the U.S. side, China has to fight back strongly," the statement said. "We will immediately introduce the same scale and equal taxation measures, and all economic and trade achievements reached by the two sides will be invalidated."

