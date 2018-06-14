Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, confirmed Wednesday, June 13, 2018, that The Boring Company, which was founded by Musk, has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision