Disclosures show Kushner's wealth and debt have risen

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A newly-released 2018 financial disclosure shows that White House special adviser Jared Kushner’s wealth and debt both rose significantly over the year. It’s an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront many of his investments. The disclosure issued late June 11, by the White House shows that Kushner’s assets totaled at least $181 million. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo